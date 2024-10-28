← Company Directory
Northvolt
Northvolt Salaries

Northvolt's salary ranges from $34,970 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in Sweden at the low-end to $452,725 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Northvolt. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $56.2K
Controls Engineer
$60.4K
Hardware Engineer
$453K

Materials Engineer
$148K
Mechanical Engineer
$35K
Product Manager
$119K
Technical Program Manager
$83.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Northvolt is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $452,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Northvolt is $83,452.

