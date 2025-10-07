Company Directory
Northern Trust
Northern Trust Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Northern Trust totals $150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northern Trust's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Northern Trust
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$150K
Level
Senior Associate
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Northern Trust?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Northern Trust in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $205,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Northern Trust for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $133,000.

