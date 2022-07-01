When Noggin first started out, we wanted to solve the big problem of incident management and organizational resilience. Our goal has always been to help people manage disruption, smarter. We wanted to do it exceptionally, and make a difference along the way. Now with offices in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the United States, we’ve topped analyst reports in crisis management, and have won resilience awards. But most importantly, we’ve enjoyed ourselves and we’ve met a lot of really great people in the process. Our software tools provide flexible information management solutions capable of managing all incidents across a wide range of industries, from the smallest complaint to a multi-national emergency. Our enterprise resilience solutions help with all-hazards, from emergency management to risk, work safety, crisis management, business continuity, and more. It’s time you met Noggin. We manage disruption, smarter.