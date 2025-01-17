← Company Directory
Nike
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

  • Greater Portland Area

Nike Product Manager Salaries in Greater Portland Area

Product Manager compensation in Greater Portland Area at Nike ranges from $147K per year for Product Manager to $445K per year for S Band. The median yearly compensation in Greater Portland Area package totals $206K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Associate
L Band
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Owner
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager
$147K
$138K
$0
$9.4K
Senior Product Manager
U Band
$186K
$167K
$0
$19.7K
View 4 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Nike in Greater Portland Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $445,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nike for the Product Manager role in Greater Portland Area is $216,000.

Other Resources