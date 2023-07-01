← Company Directory
New England Vascular Access
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about New England Vascular Access that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    NEVA is a company that specializes in vascular access device placement, particularly midline and peripherally inserted central catheters. They also offer internal jugular access for renal patients. NEVA stands out for their expertise and commitment to high-quality care. They provide various options for access, ensuring patients receive the appropriate device at the right time, resulting in minimal complications. Timely insertion of vascular devices in challenging cases reduces treatment delays and speeds up discharge. In long-term care, NEVA's services prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, prioritizing keeping residents in their facility.

    https://NEVascularAccess.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for New England Vascular Access

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • Uber
    • Facebook
    • DoorDash
    • Flipkart
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources