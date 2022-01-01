NerdWallet Salaries

← Company Directory
NerdWallet's salary ranges from $118,691 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $270,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NerdWallet. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
SWE II $206K
Senior SWE $239K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $270K
Data Scientist
Median $165K

Product Designer
Median $161K
Product Manager
Median $185K
Data Analyst
$159K
Graphic Designer
$189K
Information Technologist (IT)
$156K
Marketing
$119K
Sales
$169K
Solution Architect
$267K

Data Architect

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At NerdWallet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NerdWallet is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $270,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NerdWallet is $177,075.

