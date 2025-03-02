Software Engineer compensation in United States at NerdWallet ranges from $206K per year for SWE II to $239K per year for Senior SWE. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $235K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NerdWallet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SWE I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SWE II
$206K
$166K
$34.7K
$5.3K
Senior SWE
$239K
$207K
$31.6K
$0
Staff SWE
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At NerdWallet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
