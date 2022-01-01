← Company Directory
Wish
Wish Salaries

Wish's salary ranges from $39,025 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in United Kingdom at the low-end to $477,600 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $155K
L4 $172K
L5 $273K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
L4 $235K
L5 $220K
L6 $321K
Data Scientist
L4 $201K
L5 $316K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $311K
Accountant
$39K
Administrative Assistant
$99.5K
Business Development
$104K
Customer Service
$106K
Data Science Manager
$478K
Financial Analyst
$189K
Information Technologist (IT)
$203K
Legal
$116K
Marketing
$127K
Product Designer
$171K
Program Manager
$121K
Recruiter
$191K
Sales
$98.5K
Technical Program Manager
$216K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Wish, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wish is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $477,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wish is $188,940.

Other Resources