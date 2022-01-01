← Company Directory
Doximity
Doximity Salaries

Doximity's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $299,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Doximity. Last updated: 5/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $210K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $299K
Data Scientist
Median $125K

Business Development
$124K
Marketing
$121K
Product Designer
$225K
Sales
$225K
Software Engineering Manager
$274K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Doximity, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Doximity is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $299,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Doximity is $217,780.

