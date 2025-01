Natural Fiber Welding creates sustainable, high-performing materials and textiles that are 100% free of plastic and petrochemicals. Their patented product lines, MIRUM and CLARUS, are reinventing the material world and enabling leading global brands to help eradicate pollution. NFW's nutrient-based materials are highly scalable, sustainable solutions that are transforming industries and reducing overdependence on petrochemical inputs. Founded in 2015 and based in Peoria, Illinois.