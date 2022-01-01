National Grid Salaries

Company Directory
National Grid's salary ranges from $61,152 in total compensation per year for a Chemical Engineer at the low-end to $238,800 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of National Grid. Last updated: 7/27/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $154K
Software Engineer
Median $142K
Business Analyst
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Data Analyst
Median $73.4K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $100K
Chemical Engineer
$61.2K
Civil Engineer
$148K
Electrical Engineer
$163K
Human Resources
$114K
Information Technologist (IT)
$80.4K
Management Consultant
$101K
Product Manager
$114K
Program Manager
$163K
Project Manager
$115K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$153K
Software Engineering Manager
$239K
Solution Architect
$227K
UX Researcher
$159K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at National Grid is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Grid is $130,800.

