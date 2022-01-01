← Company Directory
Aviva plc
Aviva plc Salaries

Aviva plc's salary ranges from $57,551 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $159,474 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aviva plc. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Data Scientist
Median $83.2K
Software Engineer
Median $80.4K
Actuary
Median $60K

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Accountant
$57.6K
Business Analyst
$75.7K
Customer Service
$58.1K
Data Science Manager
$159K
Software Engineering Manager
$117K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aviva plc is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,474. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aviva plc is $78,042.

