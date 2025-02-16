Software Engineer compensation in United States at NASA JPL ranges from $105K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $184K per year for Software Engineer 4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NASA JPL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$105K
$105K
$0
$50
Software Engineer 2
$129K
$128K
$0
$364
Software Engineer 3
$150K
$148K
$0
$1.6K
Software Engineer 4
$184K
$184K
$0
$125
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
