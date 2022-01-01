← Company Directory
United States Air Force
United States Air Force Salaries

United States Air Force's salary ranges from $40,200 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $170,850 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of United States Air Force. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $95K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $69K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $75K

Project Manager
Median $120K
Data Scientist
Median $112K
Technical Program Manager
Median $135K
Program Manager
Median $120K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $84.4K
Pilot
Median $120K
Product Manager
Median $109K
Administrative Assistant
Median $48K
Human Resources
Median $75K
Aerospace Engineer
$116K
Biomedical Engineer
$94.5K
Business Analyst
$73.3K
Chief of Staff
$124K
Civil Engineer
$42.1K
Customer Service
$52.3K
Data Analyst
$108K
Data Science Manager
$145K
Electrical Engineer
$99.5K
Financial Analyst
$40.2K
Hardware Engineer
$91.1K
Legal
$134K
Management Consultant
$171K
Recruiter
$115K
Software Engineering Manager
$69.7K
Solution Architect
$79.6K

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at United States Air Force is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at United States Air Force is $97,250.

