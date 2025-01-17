← Company Directory
United States Air Force
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

United States Air Force Human Resources Salaries

The median Human Resources compensation in United States package at United States Air Force totals $75K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for United States Air Force's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
United States Air Force
Senior Enlisted Leader
Fort Polk Aaf, LA
Total per year
$75K
Level
E7
Base
$60K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
17 Years
Years exp
17 Years
What are the career levels at United States Air Force?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Human Resources offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at United States Air Force in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $102,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at United States Air Force for the Human Resources role in United States is $75,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for United States Air Force

Related Companies

  • NASA
  • NASA JPL
  • Department of Homeland Security
  • Tennessee Valley Authority
  • Federal Reserve Board
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources