Tennessee Valley Authority
Tennessee Valley Authority Salaries

Tennessee Valley Authority's salary ranges from $84,018 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $179,895 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tennessee Valley Authority. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$84K
Software Engineer
$86.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$180K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tennessee Valley Authority is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,895. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tennessee Valley Authority is $86,430.

