← Company Directory
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Salaries

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's salary ranges from $95,000 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $271,350 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
SES.1 $139K
SES.2 $160K
SES.3 $205K
SES.4 $230K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Mechanical Engineer
SES.1 $123K
SES.2 $142K
SES.3 $171K
Data Scientist
SES.1 $137K
SES.2 $159K
SES.3 $180K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 47
56 47
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $182K
Business Analyst
Median $95K
Hardware Engineer
Median $126K
Data Analyst
$136K
Information Technologist (IT)
$109K
Management Consultant
$129K
Program Manager
$207K
Software Engineering Manager
$271K
Technical Program Manager
$144K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $271,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is $144,218.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Related Companies

  • Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
  • NASA
  • Tennessee Valley Authority
  • Department of Homeland Security
  • United States Air Force
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources