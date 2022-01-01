← Company Directory
Department of Homeland Security
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Department of Homeland Security Salaries

Department of Homeland Security's salary ranges from $41,790 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $225,221 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Department of Homeland Security. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $103K
Data Scientist
$100K
Program Manager
$225K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Recruiter
$41.8K
Software Engineer
$189K
Technical Program Manager
$164K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Department of Homeland Security is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $225,221. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Department of Homeland Security is $133,588.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Department of Homeland Security

Related Companies

  • United States Air Force
  • Federal Reserve Board
  • Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
  • GSA
  • Internal Revenue Service
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources