U.S. Navy
U.S. Navy Salaries

U.S. Navy's salary ranges from $49,750 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $175,420 for a Legal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of U.S. Navy. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $104K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Networking Engineer

Project Manager
Median $121K
Program Manager
Median $132K

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $87K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $106K
Technical Program Manager
Median $140K
Human Resources
Median $132K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $85K
Data Scientist
Median $100K
Officer
Median $105K
Chief of Staff
Median $115K
Accountant
$156K
Administrative Assistant
$119K
Aerospace Engineer
$86.7K
Business Analyst
$126K
Civil Engineer
$117K
Data Analyst
$73.6K
Data Science Manager
$140K
Electrical Engineer
$149K
Financial Analyst
$93.5K
Hardware Engineer
$127K
Legal
$175K
Management Consultant
$169K
Marketing Operations
$152K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Product Manager
$49.8K
Recruiter
$110K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at U.S. Navy is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at U.S. Navy is $117,410.

