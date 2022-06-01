Company Directory
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Oak Ridge National Laboratory Salaries

Oak Ridge National Laboratory's salary ranges from $78,605 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer at the low-end to $141,605 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Last updated: 7/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $95K

Research Scientist

Mechanical Engineer
Median $110K
Chemical Engineer
$86K
Civil Engineer
$78.6K
Data Scientist
$138K
Electrical Engineer
$119K
Hardware Engineer
$120K
Recruiter
$142K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Oak Ridge National Laboratory is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $141,605. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Oak Ridge National Laboratory is $114,700.

