Company Directory
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Oak Ridge National Laboratory that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Oak Ridge National Laboratory is managed by UT-Battelle for the Department of Energy. Scientists and engineers at ORNL conduct basic and applied research and development to create scientific knowledge and technological solutions that strengthen the nation's leadership in key areas of science; increase the availability of clean, abundant energy; restore and protect the environment; and contribute to national security.ORNL also performs other work for the Department of Energy, including isotope production, information management, and technical program management, and provides research and technical assistance to other organizations.

    http://ornl.gov
    Website
    1943
    Year Founded
    5,700
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Oak Ridge National Laboratory

    Related Companies

    • Financial Conduct Authority
    • GSA
    • NASA
    • U.S. Navy
    • Internal Revenue Service
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources