Financial Conduct Authority
Financial Conduct Authority Salaries

Financial Conduct Authority's salary ranges from $57,561 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $124,063 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Financial Conduct Authority. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $107K
Data Scientist
Median $74.6K
Legal
$73.5K

Mechanical Engineer
$84.6K
Project Manager
$124K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$57.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$115K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Financial Conduct Authority is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $124,063. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Financial Conduct Authority is $84,575.

