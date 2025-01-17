← Company Directory
U.S. Navy
U.S. Navy Officer Salaries

The median Officer compensation in United States package at U.S. Navy totals $105K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for U.S. Navy's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
U.S. Navy
Officer
Jacksonville, FL
Total per year
$105K
Level
-
Base
$105K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at U.S. Navy?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Officer at U.S. Navy in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at U.S. Navy for the Officer role in United States is $105,000.

Other Resources