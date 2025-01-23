Software Engineer compensation in United States at Motorola Solutions ranges from $95.4K per year for E06 to $217K per year for E11. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Motorola Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E06
$95.4K
$89.5K
$1K
$4.9K
E07
$105K
$98.1K
$2.8K
$3.7K
E08
$136K
$121K
$8.7K
$6.3K
E09
$175K
$141K
$25.7K
$8.7K
