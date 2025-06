Monica + Andy is a company that produces organic essentials for babies and kids. They are committed to delivering sustainable products that are safe for babies, better for the planet, and better for communities. Their products are made without pesticides, toxic dyes, or harmful bleach. They also offer support and resources for new and expecting parents. Founded in 2014 by Monica Royer, the company aims to create a community that is committed to making things better for babies and the planet.