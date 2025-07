Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Sick Time Unlimited

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Bikes on Campus Offered by employer

Regional transit system Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Egg freezing

Health Insurance 80% of claim costs paid by the company; employer sponsors 85% of employee premium and 50% of dependent premium.

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

401k 25% match on employee's contribution up to $19,500 Match 25% of all your contributions (max amount is the IRA limit for 2021). Contributions vest immediately.

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $50 per month

Free Lunch 4 days a week

Free Breakfast 4 days a week