Palmetto Salaries

Palmetto's salary ranges from $68,600 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $276,375 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Palmetto. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Business Analyst
$68.6K
Human Resources
$276K
Information Technologist (IT)
$105K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Software Engineer
Median $166K
Software Engineering Manager
$213K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Palmetto is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $276,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Palmetto is $166,000.

Other Resources