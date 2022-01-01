Company Directory
Momentive.ai
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Momentive.ai Salaries

Momentive.ai's salary ranges from $60,270 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $348,644 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Momentive.ai. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
P2 $183K
P3 $212K
P4 $233K
P5 $349K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $276K
Accountant
$190K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

68 21
68 21
Business Analyst
$95.8K
Customer Service
$60.3K
Data Scientist
$199K
Financial Analyst
$156K
Product Designer
Median $235K
Product Design Manager
$294K
Project Manager
$149K
Recruiter
Median $156K
Sales
$116K
Software Engineering Manager
$224K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Momentive.ai, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Momentive.ai is Software Engineer at the P5 level with a yearly total compensation of $348,644. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Momentive.ai is $194,523.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Momentive.ai

Related Companies

  • Flatiron Health
  • Netskope
  • Outreach
  • Clear Street
  • Palmetto
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources