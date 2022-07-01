← Company Directory
Molecula
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Molecula Salaries

Molecula's median salary is $135,000 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Molecula. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $135K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Molecula, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Molecula is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $135,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Molecula is $135,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Molecula

Related Companies

  • Clever
  • Expedition Tech
  • SailPoint
  • Simon Data
  • Tempus
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources