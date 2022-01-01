Company Directory
SailPoint
SailPoint Salaries

SailPoint's salary ranges from $34,773 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in India at the low-end to $250,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SailPoint. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $111K
L3 $126K
L4 $170K
L5 $206K
L6 $211K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $250K
Solution Architect
Median $161K

Business Operations
$78.4K
Business Analyst
$80.4K
Customer Service
$154K
Data Scientist
$104K
Product Designer
$109K
Product Manager
$98.3K
Program Manager
$160K
Project Manager
$158K
Sales
$85.4K
Sales Engineer
$222K
Technical Program Manager
$34.8K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SailPoint, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SailPoint is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SailPoint is $140,014.

