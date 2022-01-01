← Company Directory
Simon Data
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Simon Data Salaries

Simon Data's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $148,238 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Simon Data. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $131K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Marketing Operations
$99.5K
Product Designer
$148K
Sales
$148K
Solution Architect
$129K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Simon Data is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $148,238. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Simon Data is $131,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Simon Data

Related Companies

  • Expedition Tech
  • SailPoint
  • Tempus
  • FreedomPay
  • Apiture
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources