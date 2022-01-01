← Company Directory
Tempus
Tempus Salaries

Tempus's salary ranges from $29,108 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Canada at the low-end to $256,275 for a Sales in United States at the high-end.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $133K
Senior Software Engineer $166K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Data Scientist $145K
Senior Data Scientist $141K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $210K
Product Manager
Median $152K
Administrative Assistant
$29.1K
Business Analyst
$68.6K
Customer Service
$68.6K
Data Analyst
$79.6K
Program Manager
$84.6K
Sales
$256K
Technical Writer
$76.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Tempus, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tempus is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $256,275. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tempus is $133,156.

