Software Engineer compensation in United States at Tempus ranges from $133K per year for Software Engineer to $166K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $158K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tempus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$133K
$125K
$7.8K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$166K
$147K
$19.6K
$0
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tempus, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)