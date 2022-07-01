← Company Directory
Modulus
    About

    Since 1997, Modulus has provided advanced technology products and services to clients including The NASDAQ Stock Market, J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Fidelity, TD Ameritrade, Devon Energy, IBM, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Google, Cisco, Adobe, Ford Motor Company, SAS Institute, Rutgers University, University of Chicago, MIT, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, NASA, and thousands of other corporate, educational, governmental, and non-profit institutions, throughout 94 countries. Our products and services reach millions of end users around the world.

    modulusfe.com
    Website
    1997
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

