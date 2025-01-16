← Company Directory
Mobileye
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Mobileye Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Israel package at Mobileye totals ₪473K per year.

Median Package
company icon
Mobileye
Data Scientist
Jerusalem, JM, Israel
Total per year
₪473K
Level
-
Base
₪365K
Stock (/yr)
₪109K
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Mobileye?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Mobileye in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪756,768. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mobileye for the Data Scientist role in Israel is ₪493,300.

Other Resources