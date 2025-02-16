← Company Directory
Miro
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Miro Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Netherlands package at Miro totals €137K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Miro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Miro
Software Engineering Manager
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€137K
Level
L6
Base
€131K
Stock (/yr)
€6.1K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
13 Years
What are the career levels at Miro?

€149K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €27.9K+ (sometimes €279K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Miro, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Miro, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Miro in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €369,162. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Miro for the Software Engineering Manager role in Netherlands is €154,766.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Miro

Related Companies

  • Alyce
  • AtScale
  • EasyPost
  • Relativity Space
  • Zipwhip
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources