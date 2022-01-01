Company Directory
EasyPost
Work Here? Claim Your Company

EasyPost Salaries

EasyPost's salary ranges from $139,300 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $302,003 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EasyPost. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $153K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$139K
Product Manager
$302K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Software Engineering Manager
$186K
Technical Program Manager
$205K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at EasyPost is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $302,003. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EasyPost is $185,925.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for EasyPost

Related Companies

  • Alyce
  • AtScale
  • Attain
  • Fieldwire
  • Pulse Secure
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources