Relativity Space
Relativity Space Salaries

Relativity Space's salary ranges from $116,500 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $653,250 for a Financial Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Relativity Space. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Mechanical Engineer
Median $117K
Software Engineer
Median $138K
Data Scientist
$118K

Financial Analyst
$653K
Product Designer
$118K
Program Manager
$299K
Recruiter
$156K
Software Engineering Manager
$274K
Technical Program Manager
$139K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Relativity Space is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $653,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Relativity Space is $139,300.

