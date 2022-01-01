← Company Directory
Miro
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Miro Salaries

Miro's salary ranges from $37,605 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Russia at the low-end to $278,600 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Miro. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
SWE II $122K
Senior SWE $135K
Staff SWE $146K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
Median $139K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $131K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

59 24
59 24
Marketing
Median $100K
Data Scientist
Median $125K
Business Analyst
$130K
Data Analyst
$263K
Data Science Manager
$164K
Human Resources
$140K
Product Designer
$37.6K
Program Manager
$120K
Project Manager
$219K
Recruiter
$268K
Sales
$279K
Sales Engineer
$163K
Technical Program Manager
$177K
UX Researcher
$118K
Venture Capitalist
$112K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Miro, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Miro, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Miro is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $278,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Miro is $137,130.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Miro

Related Companies

  • Alyce
  • AtScale
  • EasyPost
  • Relativity Space
  • Zipwhip
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources