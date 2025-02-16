← Company Directory
Miro
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Miro Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Netherlands at Miro totals €127K per year for Product Manager II. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €129K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Miro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Product Manager
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Product Manager I
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Product Manager II
€127K
€127K
€0
€0
Senior Product Manager
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

€149K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €27.9K+ (sometimes €279K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Miro, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Miro, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Miro in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €177,039. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Miro for the Product Manager role in Netherlands is €122,391.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Miro

Related Companies

  • Alyce
  • AtScale
  • EasyPost
  • Relativity Space
  • Zipwhip
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources