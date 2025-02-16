← Company Directory
Miro
Miro Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands at Miro ranges from €113K per year for SWE II to €136K per year for Staff SWE. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Miro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior SWE
(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
SWE I
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
SWE II
€113K
€106K
€6.9K
€249
Senior SWE
€126K
€119K
€7.1K
€0
€149K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Miro, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Included Titles

Data Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Miro in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €151,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Miro for the Software Engineer role in Netherlands is €123,102.

