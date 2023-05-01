← Company Directory
Microvast
    Microvast Holdings designs and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. They offer a range of cell chemistries and battery components, as well as solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Their markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

    http://www.microvast.com
    2006
    1,359
    $100M-$250M
