Software Engineer compensation in United States at MicroStrategy ranges from $111K per year for Software Engineer to $270K per year for Senior Architect. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $162K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MicroStrategy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$111K
$99K
$1K
$10.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$152K
$137K
$2.8K
$12.5K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
