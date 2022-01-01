Company Directory
MHP
MHP Salaries

MHP's salary ranges from $34,391 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations at the low-end to $120,178 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MHP. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $73.6K
Management Consultant
Median $101K
Customer Service Operations
$34.4K

Data Scientist
$65K
Program Manager
$120K
Project Manager
$40.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$107K
Solution Architect
$94.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MHP is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,178. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MHP is $84,216.

