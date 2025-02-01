← Company Directory
MHP
MHP Management Consultant Salaries

The median Management Consultant compensation in Germany package at MHP totals €71.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MHP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

MHP
Management Consultant
€71.6K
€61.4K
€0
€10.2K
0-1 Years
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at MHP?

€151K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at MHP in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €113,143. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MHP for the Management Consultant role in Germany is €73,682.

Other Resources