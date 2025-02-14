← Company Directory
MetaMap
MetaMap Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Singapore at MetaMap ranges from SGD 162K to SGD 222K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MetaMap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 175K - SGD 208K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 162KSGD 175KSGD 208KSGD 222K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 213K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At MetaMap, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at MetaMap in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 221,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MetaMap for the Recruiter role in Singapore is SGD 161,938.

