MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets is a group of emergency and specialty referral veterinary hospitals for companion animals. They provide specialty referral services and emergency services available 24/7. They have 12 medical centers located in Ohio, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois. MedVet is employee-owned and veterinary-led, committed to delivering the highest quality, most compassionate specialty and emergency veterinary care available in the nation. Their key values are teamwork, leadership, and compassion. MedVet is an equal opportunity employer.