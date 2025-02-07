← Company Directory
MediaTek
  Salaries
  Technical Program Manager

  All Technical Program Manager Salaries

MediaTek Technical Program Manager Salaries

Technical Program Manager compensation in Taiwan at MediaTek ranges from NT$3.87M per year for E9 to NT$7.93M per year for E10. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$3.86M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MediaTek's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E7
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
E8
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
E9
NT$3.87M
NT$2.71M
NT$0
NT$1.16M
E10
NT$7.93M
NT$3.12M
NT$646K
NT$4.16M
NT$5.24M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Contribute
What are the career levels at MediaTek?

Included Titles

Technical Project Manager

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at MediaTek in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$8,939,395. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MediaTek for the Technical Program Manager role in Taiwan is NT$4,190,269.

Other Resources