Technical Program Manager compensation in Taiwan at MediaTek ranges from NT$3.87M per year for E9 to NT$7.93M per year for E10. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$3.86M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MediaTek's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E7
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
E8
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
E9
NT$3.87M
NT$2.71M
NT$0
NT$1.16M
E10
NT$7.93M
NT$3.12M
NT$646K
NT$4.16M
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
