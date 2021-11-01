← Company Directory
Realtek Semiconductor
Realtek Semiconductor Salaries

Realtek Semiconductor's salary ranges from $66,172 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $166,342 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Realtek Semiconductor. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Hardware Engineer
Median $71.3K
Software Engineer
Median $67.8K

Networking Engineer

Project Manager
Median $108K

Data Scientist
$100K
Legal
$75.8K
Product Designer
$66.2K
Product Manager
$73.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$166K
Technical Program Manager
$68.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Realtek Semiconductor is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $166,342. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Realtek Semiconductor is $73,867.

