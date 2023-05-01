Mark Morris Dance Group is a modern dance organization founded in 1980 by Mark Morris. It aims to develop, promote, and sustain dance, music, and opera productions while serving as a cultural resource to engage and enrich the community. The company values community, access, excellence, and creativity and is committed to inclusion, equity, and diversity. Live music and community engagement are vital components of the Dance Group, which provides educational opportunities in dance and music to people of all ages and abilities.